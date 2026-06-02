Roswell Invaders Defeat Tucson Saguaros 11-9 for Their 2nd Straight Win

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders used a four-run eighth inning to overcome the Tucson Saguaros and earn an exciting 11-9 victory on Monday night. Despite being outhit 12-10, Roswell capitalized on timely hitting and Tucson miscues to secure the win.

Tucson jumped out quickly, scoring runs in each of the first two innings and building a steady offensive attack throughout the game. The Saguaros received home runs from Gavy Perez-Torres and Jack Kalisky, while Connor Kiefer drove in three runs. Mike Blackiston added two hits and scored twice as Tucson carried a 9-7 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Roswell answered every challenge. Sean Moore drove in two runs, while Xander Nabors blasted a three- run homer and finished with three RBIs. Catcher Josh Cunniff was a major contributor, collecting two hits and three RBIs. Ryan Torres added two hits and scored twice, helping keep the Invaders within striking distance.

The game turned in the eighth inning when Roswell erupted for four runs. The Invaders strung together key hits and took advantage of Tucson defensive mistakes to turn a two-run deficit into an 11-9 lead. Tucson was unable to answer in the ninth as Roswell closed out the victory.

Stephen Moraski started for Roswell, allowing nine runs, eight earned, over six innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. John Luegering was outstanding in relief, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing no hits and striking out one to earn the victory.

For Tucson, Demitrius DiMatteo struck out seven over six innings. Xavior Salazar and R'Mani Adams worked in relief, but Roswell's late offensive surge proved to be the difference.

The win showcased the resilience of the Invaders, who erased a late deficit and finished with 11 runs on 10 hits to claim the high-scoring contest. Tucson finished with 12 hits but could not hold off Roswell's late comeback.







Pecos League Stories from June 2, 2026

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