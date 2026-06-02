Trinidad Wins Home Opener on a Walkoff in the 9th against Alpine Cowboys 5-4

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers rallied late and scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Alpine Cowboys 5-4 in a tightly contested Pecos League matchup on June 1.

Alpine struck first with a run in the opening inning and added single runs in the sixth, seventh, and ninth innings. The Cowboys managed just five hits on the night but made the most of their opportunities to take a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Trinidad answered throughout the game, scoring in the third, sixth, and seventh innings before delivering the decisive rally in the ninth. The Triggers collected nine hits and worked six walks to keep pressure on the Alpine pitching staff all evening.

Anthony Pascale led the Trinidad offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Jeremiah Cabuyban added a hit and two RBIs, while Chris Viamonte and Wyatt Morgan each collected two hits. Michael Acosta scored three runs and reached base three times via walks to spark the Triggers attack.

For Alpine, Julian Aguilera paced the offense with a 2-for-3 performance and scored two runs. James Prockish, Michael Prisco, and Jaiden Proper each drove in a run, while Proper also doubled and contributed a strong effort on the mound.

Proper kept the Cowboys in control for much of the game, pitching six innings and allowing just two runs on five hits. Jesse Garcia worked in relief before Daylan Bower suffered the loss after allowing the winning rally in the ninth inning.

Andrew Duran started for Trinidad and tossed six solid innings, allowing two runs, one earned, while striking out five. Julian Duran and Tyler Bates combined in relief, with Trinidad's bullpen holding Alpine in check long enough for the offense to complete the comeback.

The victory improved Trinidad to 2-0 on the young season, while Alpine fell to 3-4 despite a strong pitching performance and entering the final inning with the lead.







Pecos League Stories from June 2, 2026

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