Trinidad Triggers Rally Past Blackwell FlyCatchers 8-4

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Trinidad Triggers defeated the Blackwell FlyCatchers 8-4 on May 29, 2026.

Trinidad scored first in the third inning when Michael Acosta singled home Brian Pirone. Chris Viamonte later scored to give the Triggers a 2-0 lead.

Blackwell answered in the sixth inning. Shane Morrow hit a two-run home run to tie the game, and Angel Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly to put the FlyCatchers ahead 3-2.

The Triggers took control in the seventh inning with a six-run rally. Anthony Pascale doubled in Brice Cagle to tie the game, and Trinidad continued to take advantage of walks and timely at-bats to build an 8-3 lead.

Blackwell added one run in the seventh, but Trinidad held on for the win.

Pascale led Trinidad with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Acosta, Wyatt Morgan, Jeremiah Cabuyban, Will Glick, and Kelii Price each drove in runs for the Triggers.

For Blackwell, Morrow led the offense with a home run and two RBIs. Kennan Alba had one hit, one run, and one RBI.

Brian Pirone started for Trinidad and struck out eight over five innings, allowing just one hit and two earned runs.

Trinidad finished with 8 runs on 4 hits, while Blackwell scored 4 runs on 3 hits.







Pecos League Stories from May 30, 2026

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