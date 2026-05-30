San Rafael Pacifics Outlast Austin Weirdos 12-10

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Austin Weirdos 12-10 on May 29, 2026.

San Rafael exploded for eight runs in the first inning, led by Aki Buckson, who homered and later added a two-run single in the same inning.

Austin battled back with five runs in the fifth, including a two-run homer by Austin Sargent, and took a 9-8 lead in the sixth on Jay Schulze's RBI single.

The Pacifics answered in the bottom of the sixth. Keith Whitaker hit a two-run homer, Buckson added an RBI double, and Cal Zemaitis drove in another run to put San Rafael back ahead 12-9.

Austin added one run in the eighth, but Riley Houghtby shut the door with a scoreless final inning.

Buckson led San Rafael by going 4-for-5 with a home run, double, two runs, and six RBIs. Whitaker went 3-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs, and a home run. Zemaitis added four hits and an RBI.

For Austin, Danelle Daniels scored four runs, while Cono Casale, Jay Schulze, Mason Refuerzo, and Austin Sargent each had two hits. Sargent homered and drove in two runs.

San Rafael finished with 17 hits, while Austin had 14 hits.







Pecos League Stories from May 30, 2026

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