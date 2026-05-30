Grand Junction Razorback Suckers Power Past Santa Fe Fuego 17-6

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning and continued to build pressure throughout the game.

Santa Fe answered early with two runs in the first and another in the second, but the Razorback Suckers pulled away with a big middle-inning surge.

Grand Junction scored five runs in the sixth, three more in the seventh, and four in the eighth to break the game open.

Michael Doerr led Grand Junction with a huge night, going 2-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored, and five RBIs.

Zain Zinicola added a home run, double, three runs, and four RBIs. Wyatt Cunningham also homered, tripled, scored three times, and drove in two runs.

Nicholas Sall had three hits and scored three runs, while Easton Bryant added three hits and an RBI.

For Santa Fe, Connor Hickey led the offense with three hits, two home runs, two runs scored, and four RBIs.

Grand Junction finished with 17 runs on 17 hits. Santa Fe scored 6 runs on 7 hits.







Pecos League Stories from May 30, 2026

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