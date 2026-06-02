Garden City Edges Grand Junction in Pitchers Duel 3-2

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind improved to 3-0 on the season Monday night with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers at Clint Lightner Field in Garden City, Kansas.

The Wind struck first in the bottom of the opening inning when Connor Huzicka delivered a sacrifice fly to score Jason Ramos and give Garden City an early 1-0 lead.

Grand Junction answered in the third inning. Wyatt Cunningham reached base and eventually scored on a fielder's choice by Rolando Lujo, tying the game at 1-1.

Garden City immediately responded in the bottom half of the third. With runners aboard, Trent Lowe reached on an error that allowed both Darius Freeman and Rob Morosetti to score, giving the Wind a 3-1 advantage.

The Razorback Suckers cut the deficit to one run in the fifth inning when Michael Doerr lined an RBI double to score Easton Bryant, making it 3-2. However, Grand Junction could not find the tying run as Garden City held on for the victory.

Wyatt Cunningham led the Razorback Suckers offense with two hits and a run scored. Jake Alwine, Rolando Lujo, Easton Bryant, Michael Doerr, Lucas Smith, and Aiden Bevan each added a hit as Grand Junction collected eight hits in the game.

Garden City managed just five hits but made them count. Jason Ramos, Darius Freeman, Rob Morosetti, Jordan Williams, and Ben Bach each recorded a hit, while Trent Lowe drove in two runs and Huzicka added another RBI.

Ayden Yaeger earned the complete-game victory for the Wind, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out three over five innings.

Grand Junction starter Lucas Smith pitched well despite the loss, surrendering three runs, only one earned, on five hits while striking out two over 4.1 innings. The Razorback Suckers were hurt by a key defensive miscue that led to two unearned runs in the decisive third inning.

With the win, Garden City remained unbeaten at 3-0, while Grand Junction fell to 3-1 on the season.







Pecos League Stories from June 2, 2026

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