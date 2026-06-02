Train Robbers Explode for 20 Runs in Wild Win over Sturgeon

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers put together their most explosive offensive performance of the season Monday night, defeating the Martinez Sturgeon 20-10 at Sam Lynn Ballpark.

Martinez jumped out to an early advantage with a six-run third inning and held a 7-2 lead after four innings. The Sturgeon offense was led by Jacob Klinovsky, who blasted a home run and drove in four runs, while Michael Pavelchak collected three hits and an RBI.

Bakersfield chipped away before completely taking over the game in the sixth inning. Trailing 7-5 entering the frame, the Train Robbers erupted for 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth, turning the contest into a rout. Bakersfield added two more runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to finish with 20 runs on 17 hits.

Joe Starick powered the Train Robbers offense with a huge night at the plate, going 5-for-6 with two doubles and an incredible nine RBIs. Zach Beatty scored five runs and collected four hits, while Cade Fujii scored three times and reached base four times. Dylan Heil added two hits and two RBIs, and Lucas Belcher contributed two RBIs while earning the victory in relief.

The Train Robbers drew 10 walks and took advantage of five Martinez errors to fuel the offensive outburst. Bakersfield finished with 17 RBIs and placed constant pressure on the Sturgeon pitching staff throughout the middle innings.

Lucas Belcher earned the win with five innings of relief, allowing three runs while striking out six. Martinez starter Shaniel Rivera suffered the loss after allowing 10 runs, seven earned, over 5.2 innings.

Martinez finished with 13 hits in the loss. Pavelchak, Andrew Curran, Jacob Klinovsky, and Jacob Connery each recorded multiple hits for the Sturgeon.

With the victory, the Train Robbers improved to 8-5 on the season, while the Sturgeon fell to 3-4.







Pecos League Stories from June 2, 2026

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