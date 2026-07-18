Train Robbers Rally Past Austin Weirdos 8-3 on Friday Night in Sam Lynn

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat the Austin Weirdos 8-3 on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Austin scored all three of its runs in the second inning. Sean Tanaka scored on an error before Austin Sargent delivered a two-run single to center field, giving the Weirdos a 3-0 lead.

Bakersfield began its comeback in the third inning when Cade Fujii drove in Zach Beatty with a sacrifice fly. The Train Robbers then scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Brock Slikker drove in Christian Altamirano, Maxim Fullerton scored on an error, Slikker came home during a stolen-base attempt, and Macs Carrillo added an RBI single.

Beatty extended the lead with a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Fullerton completed the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth.

Bakersfield collected 13 hits and took advantage of five Austin errors. Beatty finished 2-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. Carrillo and Fullerton each recorded three hits, while Fullerton scored twice and drove in a run.

Brock Slikker earned the win, improving to 3-3 after allowing three unearned runs on six hits with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Nic Mirabella and Tristan Perry combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Bakersfield's pitching staff struck out 12 batters.

Austin finished with 11 hits. Cono Casale went 3-for-5, while Sargent and Mason Refuerzo each had two hits. Gabriel Corniel took the loss after allowing eight runs, seven earned, over 5 1/3 innings.

With the victory, Bakersfield improved to 25-15-1, while Austin fell to 6-37.







Pecos League Stories from July 18, 2026

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