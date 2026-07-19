The Blackwell FlyCatchers Top the Trinidad Triggers, 9-6

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







BLACKWELL, Oklahoma - Michael Alonso delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Blackwell Flycatchers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Trinidad Triggers on July 18, 2026.

Trinidad grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Miguel Rosado launched a two-run home run, scoring Brice Cagle. Blackwell answered in the bottom half when Angel Rodriguez hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Rodriguez struck again in the sixth inning, blasting a two-run homer that scored Shane Morrow and gave the Flycatchers a 3-2 advantage. Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBIs and a walk.

The Triggers tied the game in the seventh inning when Kelii Price scored on a Blackwell error. Trinidad then moved ahead 4-3 in the top of the eighth when Price hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Wyatt Morgan.

Blackwell responded with the decisive blow in the bottom of the eighth. Alonso hit a grand slam that scored Rodriguez, Caleb Marquez and Joseph Boone, putting the Flycatchers ahead 7-4. Alonso finished 1-for-2 with two walks and four RBIs.

Kabrel Johnson also recorded two hits for Blackwell, including a double. The Flycatchers finished with seven runs on eight hits despite committing two errors.

Brody Rasmussen led Trinidad with two hits. Rosado contributed both at the plate and on the mound, hitting a two-run homer and allowing one run on four hits over five innings while striking out four.

Blackwell starter Cason Long pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits. He struck out six and walked two. Isidro Jimenez recorded two outs before George Sandifer pitched the eighth inning.

Final Score: Blackwell Flycatchers 7, Trinidad Triggers 4

Trinidad: 4 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors

Blackwell: 7 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors

7/18/2026 9:00 PM

Box Story

(9696) Enid/Enid

-6 @ -9







Pecos League Stories from July 18, 2026

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