Roswell Rallies From 11-Run Deficit to Defeat Pecos, 18-15

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders erased an early 11-run deficit with an explosive 11-run sixth inning and defeated the Pecos Bills 18-15 on July 17, 2026, at Joe Bauman Field.

Pecos dominated the opening innings, scoring four runs in the first, five in the second and two in the third to build an 11-2 advantage. Roswell began its comeback with three runs in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 11-5.

The game changed completely in the bottom of the sixth when the Invaders sent 11 runs across the plate and surged into a 16-12 lead. Roswell added two more runs in the seventh before holding off a late Pecos rally.

Xander Nabors led the Roswell offense by going 2-for-4 with a double, three walks, four runs scored and two RBIs. Carson Kirby collected two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs, while James Harris recorded two hits and three runs scored.

Sean Moore finished with two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Flores drove in three runs, and Anthony Castaneda and Colin Sepulveda each added two RBIs for the Invaders.

Anthony Hampton paced Pecos by going 4-for-6 with a double, four runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Will Glick doubled and drove in four runs, while Ryan Drag and Keelen Sloan each collected two hits.

Thorin Sanchez-Guerra hit the game's only home run for the Bills. Brevin Brisack also contributed an RBI double during Pecos 13-hit performance.

Spencer Monroe earned the victory for Roswell after working three innings in relief. Mason Sinner pitched a scoreless ninth inning to finish the game.

Roswell totaled 18 runs on 13 hits despite committing five errors. Pecos finished with 15 runs on 13 hits and committed one error.

Final: Roswell Invaders 18, Pecos Bills 15







Pecos League Stories from July 18, 2026

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