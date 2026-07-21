Steig, Cantleberry Lift Invaders past Santa Fe

Published on July 21, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







Taylor Steig homered and drove in four runs while Noah Cantleberry delivered seven strong innings as the Roswell Invaders defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 6-3 on July 20, 2026.

Santa Fe opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Quinton Copeland doubled home Terrance McGowan. Roswell immediately answered in the bottom half when Sean Moore scored on a wild pitch.

The Invaders moved ahead in the second inning on an RBI single by Ryan Torres. Roswell added another run in the third when Steig reached on an error, allowing Christopher Martinez to score for a 3-1 lead.

Steig delivered the biggest hit of the game in the fifth inning, launching a two-run home run that scored James Harris and extended Roswell's advantage to 5-1. He added his fourth RBI on a seventh- inning fielder's choice that brought home Xander Nabors.

Santa Fe attempted to rally in the eighth inning when Connor Hickey doubled home Andrew Ramirez and McGowan, cutting the deficit to three runs. Roswell kept the Fuego scoreless in the ninth to secure the victory.

Steig finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored. Torres went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Nabors tripled, walked twice and scored twice. Anthony Castaneda doubled and scored, and Harris recorded a hit, a walk and two runs.

Cantleberry earned the win and improved to 3-1 after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out 10 while throwing 75 of his 100 pitches for strikes. Colin Sepulveda completed the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

Hickey led Santa Fe by going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk. Copeland doubled and drove in the Fuego's first run, while Layne Sanders collected two hits. McGowan scored twice for Santa Fe.

Ryan Jones took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits over six innings. He walked seven and struck out four. Daniel Allard allowed one run over the final two innings.

The victory improved Roswell to 23-16, while Santa Fe moved to 14-32.

Final Score: Roswell Invaders 6, Santa Fe Fuego 3







Pecos League Stories from July 21, 2026

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