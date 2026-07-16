Invaders Defeat Pecos Bills 12-2

Published on July 16, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders scored seven runs over the first two innings and cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Pecos Bills on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Roswell took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning before breaking the game open with five runs in the second. The Invaders added three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to finish with 12 runs on 13 hits.

Xander Nabors led the Roswell offense by going 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Christopher Martinez collected two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Josh Cunniff went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Ryan Torres added a double and two RBIs.

James Harris and Jorge Carreo each recorded two hits and drove in a run. Carson Kirby reached base twice and scored two runs for the Invaders.

Jordan Gonzalez earned the victory for Roswell, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Gonzalez struck out five and walked five. John Luegering and Mason Sinner combined to throw three scoreless relief innings.

The Bills scored once in the first inning and once in the sixth. Derrick Cancel and Selvin Anderson each drove in a run, while DJ Walker and Anderson recorded doubles. Pecos finished with six hits and committed three errors.

Aaron McIntyre took the loss after allowing 10 runs, nine earned, on 10 hits over four innings.

Roswell improved to 21-15 with the victory, while Pecos fell to 18-21.

Final Score: Roswell Invaders 12, Pecos Bills 2

Winning Pitcher: Jordan Gonzalez (1-0)

Losing Pitcher: Aaron McIntyre (3-4)







Pecos League Stories from July 16, 2026

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