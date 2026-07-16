Wind Defeat Santa Fe Fuego 13-4

Published on July 16, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







GARDEN CITY, Kansas - The Garden City Wind collected 19 hits and scored in seven different innings to defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 13-4 on Wednesday night.

Garden City took control early, scoring once in the first inning, three times in the second and once in the third to build a 5-0 lead. Santa Fe answered with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

The Wind pulled away over the final three frames. Garden City scored once in the sixth before adding three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Peyton Lewis led the Wind's offensive attack by going 4-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Darius Freeman finished 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs, while Jordan Williams went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and three RBIs.

Rob Morosetti added three hits, and Leyton Barry recorded two hits, two runs and an RBI. Dom Enbody drove in two runs for Garden City.

Connor Hickey led Santa Fe by going 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Sam Freedman also had two hits, while Layne Sanders drove in two runs.

Gavin Peterson delivered four scoreless innings of relief for Garden City, allowing only one hit while striking out three. The Wind pitching staff held Santa Fe to seven hits and struck out nine batters.

Garden City finished with 13 runs on 19 hits and committed no errors. Santa Fe scored four runs on seven hits and committed one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.