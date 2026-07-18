Razorback Suckers and North Platte Battle to 11-11 Tie in 11 Innings

Published on July 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers and North Platte 80s played to an 11-11 tie after 11 innings on July 17, 2026.

Grand Junction jumped ahead with three runs in the top of the first inning. North Platte responded with five runs in the second and added one in the fourth and two in the fifth to take an 8-3 lead.

The Razorback Suckers rallied with four runs in the seventh inning to pull within one. North Platte answered with three runs in the bottom half to extend its advantage to 11-7, but Grand Junction scored four more in the eighth to even the game at 11-11.

Neither team scored during the final three innings.

Basiel Williams led Grand Junction with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brandon Zanni went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Sean Becker collected two hits and drove in two runs. Ryan Rifenberg also recorded two hits and scored twice.

Ivan Santos led North Platte with two RBIs, two runs and a double. Carson McCurdy finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Stephen Kent collected two hits and drove in a run. Cy Rushing had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases.

Grand Junction finished with 11 runs on 13 hits and committed two errors. North Platte totaled 11 runs on 11 hits and committed four errors.

Final: Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 11, North Platte 80s 11 - 11 innings







Pecos League Stories from July 18, 2026

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