Razorback Suckers Hold off Alpine in Game 1

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers built an early lead and survived a four-run ninth-inning rally to defeat the Alpine Cowboys, 9-7, on Tuesday night in Alpine.

Grand Junction scored twice in the first inning and added two more in the second. Elias Fiddler opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly, and Jake Alwine later came home during a caught-stealing play. Sean Becker led off the second inning with a solo home run, and Wyatt Cunningham followed with an RBI single that scored Aiden Bevan.

The Razorback Suckers extended their advantage to 5-0 in the third when Basiel Williams singled home Ryan Rifenberg. Alpine answered with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Michael Prisco delivered an RBI single in the fourth, while James Prockish brought home Cade Labruyere with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Grand Junction added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Fiddler drove in Rifenberg with a groundout in the seventh, and Cunningham brought home Bevan with a fielder's choice in the eighth. Alpine's Marco Martinez homered in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Cowboys within striking distance.

The Razorback Suckers took a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth after Becker singled home Fiddler and Williams. Alpine then mounted a late comeback. Zach Tallerman and Nathan Mix reached base to begin the inning, and Labruyere and Martinez followed with RBI singles. Prockish added a sacrifice fly, and Martinez scored on a balk to cut the deficit to two runs.

Josh Stoll entered with the tying run in scoring position and struck out Luke Hyzdu to end the game, earning his first save.

Becker led Grand Junction offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and a run scored. Cunningham finished 2-for-5 with two RBI, while Rifenberg collected two hits and scored twice. Fiddler drove in two runs.

For Alpine, Martinez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Labruyere also had two hits and scored twice, while Prockish drove in two runs.

Lucas Smith earned the win for Grand Junction after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He walked three and struck out two. Nate June took the loss for Alpine, surrendering five runs, four earned, on seven hits in four innings.







Pecos League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.