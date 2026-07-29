Sturgeon Top the Dublin Leprechauns 5-4 to Advance to the 2nd Round

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon scored four times in the second inning and reclaimed the lead with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to defeat the Dublin Leprechauns, 5-4, on Tuesday night at Leprechaun Field.

Martinez broke through against Dublin starter Gordon Wend in the top of the second. Jacob Klinovsky walked and Josh Hardamon doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Paul Carreno followed with a two-run single to right field, bringing home Klinovsky and Hardamon.

After Michael Pavelchak singled, Nick Thomson drove a triple to right field that scored Pavelchak and Carreno. The four-run inning gave the Sturgeon an early 4-0 advantage.

Dublin began its comeback in the third when Timothy Wagner singled home Joseph Nunn. The Leprechauns pulled within one run during the sixth inning. Gabriel Sepulveda delivered an RBI single that scored Wagner, and Carson Richter doubled home Sam Ott to make the score 4-3.

The Leprechauns tied the game in the seventh. Nunn walked, moved into scoring position on a sacrifice, and scored when Damon Hale drew a bases-loaded walk.

Martinez responded immediately in the eighth. Kyle Norton opened the inning with a walk, Hardamon singled, and Jesus Marrero added an infield hit to load the bases. Carreno then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Norton to score the deciding run.

Derek Murphy protected the one-run lead with two scoreless innings. Murphy allowed two hits and struck out five, including all three Dublin hitters in the bottom of the ninth.

Carreno drove in three of Martinezs five runs. Thomson added two RBIs with his second-inning triple, while Hardamon led the Sturgeon with three hits, including a double.

Richter paced Dublins offense by going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Wagner and DJ Aceron each collected two hits. Wend struck out 13 over seven innings but was charged with four runs on five hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 29, 2026

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