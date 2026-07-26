Razorback Suckers Cruise past North Platte

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers scored in eight consecutive innings and defeated the North Platte 80s, 12-3, on July 24, 2026.

Grand Junction opened the scoring in the second inning when Basiel Williams hit a solo home run. The Razorback Suckers added three unearned runs in the third inning, taking advantage of a North Platte error to build a 4-0 lead.

Williams homered again in the fourth inning for his second solo shot of the game. Grand Junction continued to add to its advantage with one run in the fifth and another in the sixth before North Platte finally broke through.

Gustavo Rivera Suarez delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning, cutting Grand Junction's lead to 7-2. The Razorback Suckers answered with three runs in the seventh. Ryan Rifenberg hit an RBI double, Elias Fiddler added an RBI single and Sean Becker drove in another run with a single.

North Platte scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh when Carson McCurdy singled home Ivan Santos. Grand Junction completed the scoring with an RBI single by Fiddler in the eighth and a sacrifice fly by Champ Garner in the ninth.

Garner led the Razorback Suckers' 13-hit attack by going 4-for-6 with four runs scored and an RBI. Williams finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and two RBIs. Fiddler went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Rifenberg doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.

McCurdy led North Platte by going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Ivan Santos had two hits and scored a run, while Rivera Suarez drove in two runs.

Caleb Menard pitched eight innings for Grand Junction, allowing three runs, two earned, on 12 hits. He struck out five and walked one. Brandon Zanni retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless ninth inning.

Ira Clifton worked 6 1/3 innings for North Platte and allowed 10 runs, six earned, on 10 hits. Grand Junction improved to 29-21-1, while North Platte fell to 14-34-1.







Pecos League Stories from July 25, 2026

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