Leprechauns Cling to Win over Bakersfield

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns built an early seven-run lead and held off a Bakersfield Train Robbers comeback to earn a 10-8 victory on July 24, 2026.

Dublin opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning before exploding for six runs in the second. The Leprechauns added another run in the third to take an 8-2 lead.

Bakersfield battled back with three runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Train Robbers pulled within one run at 8-7 after five innings and made it 8-8 in the sixth.

Dublin regained the lead with one run in the seventh inning and added an insurance run in the eighth. The Leprechauns' bullpen then kept Bakersfield scoreless over the final three innings.

Ivory Daniels led Dublin's 15-hit attack by going 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Carson Richter finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Timothy Wagner also collected three hits and scored once.

Gabriel Sepulveda homered and drove in a run, while Damon Hale went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Dylan Leek, DJ Aceron, Juan Gonzalez and Jacob Casson also recorded hits for the Leprechauns.

Dublin scored 10 runs on 15 hits without drawing a walk. The Leprechauns struck out only five times and committed one error.

Bakersfield also finished with 15 hits and hit three home runs. Maxim Fullerton went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Joe Starick went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cade Fujii added two hits, including a home run, and drove in a run.

Zach Beatty, Joe Riddle, Macs Carrillo and Sean Connolly each recorded two hits for Bakersfield. Carrillo drove in a run, while Beatty scored once and stole a base.

Dublin starter William Cohen worked four innings and struck out seven. Gordon Wend followed with two innings before Owen Gerba struck out four batters in 1.1 scoreless innings. Jacob Casson recorded the final five outs while allowing three hits and no runs.

Levi Tucker started for Bakersfield and allowed eight runs on 10 hits over four innings. Nic Mirabella allowed one run in three innings, and Tristan Perry surrendered one run in the eighth.

The Train Robbers did not score after the sixth inning as Dublin completed the 10-8 victory.







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