Leprechauns Control Bakersfield 11-2

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns scored three runs in the opening inning and never surrendered the lead in an 11-2 victory over the Bakersfield Train Robbers on July 22, 2026.

Dublin added a run in the third inning and another in the fifth before breaking the game open with three runs in the sixth. The Leprechauns scored once in the seventh and twice in the ninth to finish with 11 runs on 14 hits.

Timothy Wagner led Dublin by going 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI. Ivory Daniels also collected three hits, scored four runs, drove in one and stole two bases.

Damon Hale went 2-for-5 with one run and one RBI, while Dominic Vogel recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Juan Gonzalez added two hits, and DJ Aceron tripled and drove in a run.

Dylan Leek walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Dublin took advantage of six Bakersfield errors and scored five unearned runs in the game.

Murphy Bostick earned the victory for the Leprechauns after allowing two runs on five hits over eight innings. He struck out four and walked five. Alvin Paulino pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Bakersfield scored single runs in the third and fourth innings. Zach Beatty led the Train Robbers with two hits and one RBI. Joe Riddle and Maxim Fullerton scored Bakersfield's two runs, while Dylan Heil and Ryan Smith each added a hit.

Brock Slikker took the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, on nine hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Dublin finished with 11 runs, 14 hits and one error. Bakersfield scored two runs on six hits and committed six errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 23, 2026

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