Saguaros Outlast Pecos 9-7 in 10 Innings

Published on July 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Tucson Saguaros scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and held the Pecos Bills scoreless in the bottom half to earn a 9-7 victory on July 22, 2026.

Tucson built an early advantage by scoring once in the first inning and twice in both the second and third. The Saguaros later added single runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 7-3 lead.

Pecos refused to go away. The Bills scored once in the eighth and rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 7-7 and force extra innings.

The Saguaros answered with two runs in the 10th and finished the night with 17 hits. Trent Malone led Tucson by going 4-for-6 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and one RBI.

Ty Murray went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Gavy Perez-Torres collected three hits and drove in one run, while Angel Faras added three hits, including a double.

Sloan Laird recorded two hits, including a double, walked once and scored three runs. Hal Perez and Cedric Reynaud each drove in a run for Tucson.

Pecos also finished with 17 hits. Anthony Hampton went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI. Hampton also stole four bases.

Derrick Cancel recorded two hits and one RBI, while Will Glick went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. DJ Walker added two hits, including a triple, scored once and drove in one run.

Bilar Whittle collected two hits and scored once. Levi Masloski delivered a pinch-hit double, scored a run and drove in another during the Bills late rally.

Jaymon Cervantes worked 8.2 innings for Tucson, allowing seven runs on 17 hits while striking out seven and walking one. Sebastian Paz recorded the final two outs without allowing a hit or a run.

Tucson finished with nine runs on 17 hits and no errors. Pecos scored seven runs on 17 hits and also played error-free baseball.







Pecos League Stories from July 23, 2026

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