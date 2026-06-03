Trinidad Triggers Defeat Alpine Cowboys 4-1 to Remain Unbeaten and Guarantee Series Win.

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The game was scoreless through five innings before Alpine took a 1-0 lead in the sixth on an RBI single by James Prockish that scored Sal Diaz.

Trinidad answered in the seventh inning with three runs to take control. Keaton Fisher drew a bases- loaded walk to tie the game, and the Triggers added two more runs in the inning on wild pitches to move ahead 3-1.

The Triggers added one more run in the eighth inning and held Alpine scoreless the rest of the way.

Andrew Limbaugh earned the win for Trinidad, allowing one run on five hits over six innings while striking out four. Stevins Spurgeon picked up the save with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Wyatt Morgan led Trinidad with two hits and an RBI, while Brice Cagle added a double and scored a key run. For Alpine, Sal Diaz went 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Prockish drove in the Cowboys' only run.

Trinidad's late rally and strong pitching carried the Triggers to the 4-1 win over Alpine.







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