Wind Sweep Series

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Garden City Wind defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 12-2 on June 2, 2026.

Garden City broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning and added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.

The Wind finished with 12 runs on 12 hits, while Grand Junction was held to two runs on three hits.

Trent Lowe led Garden City's offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double, five RBIs, two walks and two runs scored.

Connor Huzicka also had a big night, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI.

Mason DeVerna added a home run and drove in a run for the Wind.

For Grand Junction, Basiel Williams and Christopher Martinez each doubled, while Wyatt Cunningham and Williams drove in the Razorback Suckers' two runs.

Garden City's pitching staff struck out 11 Grand Junction hitters and limited the Razorback Suckers to just three hits.

The Wind used a big middle-inning surge to take control and cruised to the 12-2 win.







Pecos League Stories from June 3, 2026

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