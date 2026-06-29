Garden City Wind Defeat North Platte 80s 15-5

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind beat the North Platte 80s 15-5 on June 28, 2026.

Garden City scored two runs in the second inning and broke the game open with five runs in the fourth and five more in the seventh.

Darius Freeman led the Wind, going 4-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Ben Bach went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Jason Ramos added three hits, a triple, three runs, and two RBIs.

North Platte was led by Tommy Ramos, who doubled, drove in a run, and scored. Carson McCurdy and Ivan Santos also drove in runs for the 80s.

Max Vosters earned the win for Garden City, allowing four runs over five innings while striking out three. Garden City pitching combined for nine strikeouts.

Garden City finished with 15 runs on 14 hits. North Platte finished with five runs on nine hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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