Cowboys Double Tucson

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







Alpine Cowboys defeated the Tucson Saguaros 8-4 on June 27, 2026.

Tucson jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Alpine answered with runs in five straight innings from the second through the sixth to take control.

Xavien Thompson led Alpine, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, and two RBIs. Nathan Mix added three hits and an RBI, while Luke Hyzdu and Joseph Binder each had two hits.

Trevor Durr scored twice and drove in a run for the Cowboys. Michael Prisco and Cade Labruyere also drove in runs as Alpine finished with 13 hits.

Tucson had 12 hits in the loss. Gavy Perez-Torres went 3-for-5, while Diego Zuniga and Jadan Boyce each had two hits. Boyce drove in two runs, and Hal Perez added an RBI.

Nate June started for Alpine and allowed four runs over seven innings while striking out five. Nick Brady and Daylan Bower each threw a scoreless inning of relief to close the game.

Alpine finished with eight runs on 13 hits and four errors. Tucson finished with four runs on 12 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 28, 2026

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