Garden City Comeback Falls Short against Cowboys

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







Alpine Cowboys defeated the Garden City Wind 11-7 on June 22, 2026.

Alpine jumped out early with two runs in the first inning and built a 7-2 lead by the fourth.

Jayden Terres homered in the third inning and drove in two runs, while Xavien Thompson homered in the fourth and finished with three RBIs.

Sal Diaz added three RBIs for the Cowboys, and Zach Tallerman had three hits with an RBI.

Garden City rallied late with two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth, but Alpine held on for the win.

Rob Morosetti led Garden City with two hits and two RBIs, while Dom Enbody homered and Trent Lowe added an RBI single.

Alpine finished with 11 runs on 16 hits, while Garden City scored seven runs on 11 hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 23, 2026

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