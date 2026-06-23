Razorback Suckers Stifle Trinidad 15-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Trinidad Triggers 15-2 on June 22, 2026 in Trinidad.

Grand Junction jumped out early with four runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take control of the game. The Razorback Suckers added runs in the third, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings on their way to a 15-run performance.

Nicholas Sall led Grand Junction at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Michael Doerr also had a big night, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs, four runs scored, and two stolen bases. Basiel Williams finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three stolen bases, while Wyatt Cunningham went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.

Thomas Czyz started for Grand Junction and delivered six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven. The Razorback Suckers pitching staff combined to hold Trinidad to four hits while striking out 10 batters.

Trinidad scored its runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Bryce Hayman and Wyatt Morgan each drove in a run for the Triggers. Hayman, Morgan, Brice Cagle, and Kelii Price recorded hits for Trinidad.

Grand Junction finished with 15 runs on nine hits and committed no errors. Trinidad finished with two runs on four hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 23, 2026

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