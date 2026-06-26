Grand Junction Holds off Santa Fe

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 14-11 on June 25, 2026.

Grand Junction exploded for 10 runs in the top of the first inning and held on for the win.

Elias Fiddler led the Razorback Suckers, going 2-for-5 with a home run, double, three runs scored, and four RBIs.

Aiden Bevan added two hits and three RBIs, while Wyatt Cunningham homered, doubled, scored twice, and drove in two runs.

Lucas Smith also helped his own cause with two RBIs at the plate.

Santa Fe battled back with five runs in the third inning and six more in the sixth to make it a close game.

Connor Hickey led the Fuego offense with four hits, a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Sam Freedman homered, doubled, scored twice, and drove in four runs, while Nick Tarantino added three hits, a home run, and three RBIs.

Grand Junction finished with 14 runs on 15 hits and committed one error.

Santa Fe finished with 11 runs on 16 hits and committed one error.

CJ Pino was strong in relief for Grand Junction, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Final Score: Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 14, Santa Fe Fuego 11.







Pecos League Stories from June 26, 2026

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