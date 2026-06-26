Triggers Tame Blackwell 13-4

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Trinidad Triggers defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 13-4 on June 25, 2026.

Blackwell scored first in the second inning when Caleb Marquez hit a solo home run.

Trinidad answered with two runs in the bottom of the second and added three more in the third to take control of the game.

The Triggers continued to build the lead with two runs in the fourth, five runs in the sixth, and one more run in the eighth.

Michael Acosta led Trinidad at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

Wyatt Morgan, Kelii Price, Rene Mendoza, and Will Hudler each drove in two runs for the Triggers.

Miguel Rosado was strong on the mound for Trinidad, throwing seven innings while allowing just two hits and two runs and striking out 10.

For Blackwell, Caleb Marquez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Joseph Boone added an RBI double.

Trinidad finished with 13 runs on 14 hits and committed one error.

Blackwell finished with 4 runs on 4 hits and committed 5 errors.

Final Score: Trinidad Triggers 13, Blackwell Flycatchers 4.







Pecos League Stories from June 26, 2026

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