Triggers Hold on to Top Grand Junction 7-6

Published on June 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







Trinidad Triggers defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 7-6 on June 21, 2026.

Trinidad built an early lead with single runs in the second and third innings, then added two runs in the fifth, one in the seventh, and two more in the eighth.

Grand Junction rallied late with three runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth, but the comeback fell one run short.

Both teams finished with 10 hits in the game.

Jeremiah Cabuyban led Trinidad, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, and one RBI.

Wyatt Morgan added two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Triggers.

Will Hudler also had two hits and one RBI, while Rene Mendoza doubled and drove in a run.

For Grand Junction, Michael Doerr went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored.

Wyatt Cunningham added two hits, two runs, two RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Trinidad used timely scoring in the middle innings and held off Grand Junction's late rally for the 7-6 win.







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