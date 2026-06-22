Wind Shut down Alpine 6-2
Published on June 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Garden City Wind News Release
Garden City Wind defeated the Alpine Cowboys 6-2 on June 21, 2026.
Garden City broke through with three runs in the third inning and added single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to build the lead.
The Wind finished with 13 hits and played error-free baseball, while Alpine scored two runs on six hits.
Peyton Lewis led Garden City with a home run and four RBIs.
Darius Freeman went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Aidan Grabowski added two hits, one RBI, and a stolen base.
Jaxon Hamada started for Garden City and threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out four.
For Alpine, James Prockish drove in both Cowboys runs and Nathan Mix added two hits, including a double.
Garden City used strong pitching, clean defense, and timely hitting to secure the 6-2 win.
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