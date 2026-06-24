Vosters Lifts Wind over Blackwell
Published on June 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Garden City Wind News Release
The Garden City Wind beat the Blackwell Flycatchers 3-1 on June 23, 2026 at Clint Lightner in Garden City, Kansas.
Blackwell took a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning when Angel Rodriguez singled home Caleb Marquez.
Garden City answered in the bottom of the 4th when Ben Bach hit a solo home run to tie the game 1-1.
The Wind took the lead in the 6th inning when Max Vosters doubled home Jordan Williams and Aidan Grabowski to make it 3-1.
Ben Bach led Garden City by going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, RBI and run scored.
Max Vosters helped his own cause with a 2-run double and also pitched 7 strong innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 5.
Angel Rodriguez led Blackwell with 2 hits and the Flycatchers only RBI.
Matthew Riley pitched well for Blackwell, allowing only 1 earned run over 7 innings while striking out 5.
Garden City's bullpen closed the door as Peyton Walters and Nico ODonnell each threw a scoreless inning to finish the 3-1 win.
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