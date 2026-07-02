Mason DeVerna No Hits Blackwell

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind shut out the Blackwell Flycatchers 5-0 on July 1, 2026 at Clint Lightner Stadium in Garden City, Kansas.

Mason DeVerna threw a complete game no-hitter for Garden City, going 9 innings with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks. DeVerna also helped himself at the plate with 2 RBIs.

Garden City scored single runs in the 1st, 2nd, and 6th innings before adding two more runs in the 8th. Darius Freeman led the Wind offense with 3 hits and a double, while Jordan Williams doubled, scored, and drove in a run.

Blackwell was held hitless and committed 5 errors. Matthew Riley pitched 7.1 innings for the Flycatchers, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, but all 5 runs were unearned.

With the win, Garden City improved to 20-7-1, while Blackwell fell to 5-23-1.







Pecos League Stories from July 2, 2026

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