Mason DeVerna No Hits Blackwell
Published on July 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Garden City Wind News Release
The Garden City Wind shut out the Blackwell Flycatchers 5-0 on July 1, 2026 at Clint Lightner Stadium in Garden City, Kansas.
Mason DeVerna threw a complete game no-hitter for Garden City, going 9 innings with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks. DeVerna also helped himself at the plate with 2 RBIs.
Garden City scored single runs in the 1st, 2nd, and 6th innings before adding two more runs in the 8th. Darius Freeman led the Wind offense with 3 hits and a double, while Jordan Williams doubled, scored, and drove in a run.
Blackwell was held hitless and committed 5 errors. Matthew Riley pitched 7.1 innings for the Flycatchers, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, but all 5 runs were unearned.
With the win, Garden City improved to 20-7-1, while Blackwell fell to 5-23-1.
Pecos League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Sturgeon Shellack Austin 30-5 - Martinez Sturgeon
- Triggers Win Close One against Tucson - Trinidad Triggers
- Triggers Win Close One against Tucson - Trinidad Triggers
- Mason DeVerna No Hits Blackwell - Garden City Wind
- Invaders Pile up Runs in Win over Alpine Cowboys - Roswell Invaders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Garden City Wind Stories
- Mason DeVerna No Hits Blackwell
- Garden City Wind Defeat North Platte 80s 15-5
- Wind Take Win over North Platte
- Wind Top Blows by Blackwell
- Vosters Lifts Wind over Blackwell