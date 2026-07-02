Sturgeon Shellack Austin 30-5

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon defeated the Austin Weirdos 30-5 on July 1, 2026.

Austin scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, but Martinez answered with 7 runs in the bottom half and never looked back. The Sturgeon added 11 runs in the 5th inning and 7 more in the 6th to break the game wide open.

Martinez finished with 30 runs on 30 hits. Jacob Klinovsky led the offense with 5 hits, 2 home runs, 6 runs scored, and 7 RBIs. Josh Hardamon went 5-for-6 with a triple, a home run, 3 runs scored, and 6 RBIs. Kyle Norton also had 5 hits, drove in 3 runs, and scored 4 times.

Andrew Curran added 3 hits, a home run, 5 runs scored, and 3 RBIs. DAndre Gaines, Jacob Klinovsky, Kyle Norton, Josh Hardamon, Josiah Collado, and Andrew Curran all homered for Martinez.

Austin totaled 5 runs on 9 hits. Chris Tsouras went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Sean Tanaka had 2 hits and an RBI, Anthony Espinoza drove in 2 runs, and Alex Lopez hit a home run.

Martinez used a 30-hit attack and took advantage of 6 Austin errors to secure the win.







Pecos League Stories from July 2, 2026

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