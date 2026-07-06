Sturgeon Hold off Dublin

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon defeated the Dublin Leprechauns 9-7 on July 4, 2026.

Martinez jumped out to a fast start with seven runs in the first inning and added two more in the second to build a 9-2 lead.

Dublin battled back with a run in the third and four runs in the eighth, but Martinez held on for the win.

Kyle Norton and Josh Hardamon each drove in two runs for Martinez, while DAndre Gaines also added two RBIs.

Josh Hardamon led the Sturgeon offense with three hits, and Kyle Norton added two hits and two runs scored.

Damon Hale powered Dublin, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

Carson Richter added two hits and an RBI for the Leprechauns.

Both teams finished with nine hits, but Martinez used its early scoring burst to secure the victory.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

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