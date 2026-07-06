Razorback Suckers Take Win on the Fourth

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Tucson Saguaros 9-5 on July 4, 2026 at Suplizio Field.

Tucson scored first in the second inning when Quentin OConnor singled home Mike Blackiston.

Grand Junction answered with three runs in the third inning and continued to build the lead with runs in five straight innings from the third through the eighth.

Wyatt Cunningham led Grand Junction with a huge game, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two home runs, and three RBIs.

Zain Zinicola also homered for the Razorback Suckers, while Jake Alwine, Michael Doerr, Sean Becker, and Aiden Bevan each drove in runs.

Tucson was led by Trent Malone, who went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, and two RBIs. Gavy Perez-Torres added two hits and an RBI.

Thomas Czyz earned the win for Grand Junction, while Quentin OConnor took the loss for Tucson.

Grand Junction finished with 14 hits and no errors, while Tucson had 10 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.