Wind Blank North Platte

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Garden City Wind defeated the North Platte 80s 9-0 on July 4, 2026.

Garden City broke the game open with four runs in the third inning and added two more in the fourth and fifth innings.

Darius Freeman homered and drove in two runs, while Peyton Lewis also homered and added two RBIs for the Wind.

Ben Bach went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Rob Morosetti, Aidan Grabowski, and Dom Enbody also added extra-base or run-producing hits.

Max Vosters led the way on the mound, throwing six shutout innings while allowing just three hits.

Garden City pitchers combined to shut out North Platte on four hits and struck out six.

Jake Boucher led North Platte with two hits.

Garden City finished with nine runs on nine hits in the win.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

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