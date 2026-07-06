Early Runs Lift Sturgeon past San Rafael

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon defeated the San Rafael Pacifics 14-9 on July 5, 2026.

Martinez jumped out early with five runs in the first inning and four more in the second to build a 9-0 lead.

The Sturgeon added five runs in the fifth inning and held off a late San Rafael rally.

Jacob Klinovsky and Kyle Norton each drove in four runs for Martinez, while Nick Thomson added three RBIs.

Andrew Curran led Martinez with four hits and scored three runs, and DAndre Gaines added three hits and three runs scored.

San Rafael rallied with three runs in the seventh, two in the eighth, and one in the ninth.

Cal Zemaitis homered and drove in three runs for the Pacifics, while Kyle Guerra and Gino Hutchinson also homered.

Martinez finished with 14 runs on 15 hits, while San Rafael had nine runs on 11 hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

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