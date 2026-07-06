North Platte Rally Falls Short against Wind

Published on July 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind defeated the North Platte 80s 10-8 on July 5, 2026.

Garden City scored three runs in the first inning, then broke the game open with five runs in the fourth.

North Platte rallied with two runs in the ninth, but Garden City held on for the win.

Darius Freeman led Garden City, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, four runs scored, two RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Peyton Lewis added a double, triple, and two RBIs, while Layton Barry drove in two runs for the Wind.

North Platte was led by Jonathan Taylor, who homered and drove in four runs.

Gustavo Rivera Suarez scored three runs, while Darrius Bomer had two hits and an RBI for the 80s.

Garden City finished with 10 runs on eight hits, while North Platte had eight runs on nine hits.







Pecos League Stories from July 5, 2026

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