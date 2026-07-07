Wind Leave Blackwell Behind

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







The Garden City Wind defeated the Blackwell FlyCatchers 12-3 on July 6, 2026.

Garden City scored early and often, putting up one run in the first, five in the second, four in the third and two more in the fourth. Jordan Williams led the Wind offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Kaden Kirshenbaum added a 3-for-4 night with a home run, double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Connor Huzicka homered and drove in a run, while Aidan Grabowski went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, one RBI and two stolen bases. Rob Morosetti added two RBIs for Garden City.

Blackwell scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning on a three-run home run by Angel Rodriguez. Kabrel Johnson and Caleb Marquez scored on the play.

Jaxon Hamada started for Garden City and struck out 10 batters over 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on two hits. Nico ODonnell and Tyler Bare combined to finish the game, with Garden City pitchers striking out 13 total batters.

Garden City finished with 12 runs on 12 hits and no errors. Blackwell finished with three runs on three hits and three errors.







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