10-Inning Thriller Goes to Triggers

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 9-8 in 10 innings on July 6, 2026.

The Triggers won the game in the bottom of the 10th when Stevins Spurgeon drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jeremiah Cabuyban.

Grand Junction led 8-4 after scoring three runs in the seventh, but Trinidad answered with four runs in the bottom half to tie the game at 8-8. Kelii Price delivered a two-run single and Brody Rasmussen followed with a two-run single to even the score.

Brody Rasmussen led Trinidad by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kelii Price added two hits, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Will Hudler went 3-for-6 with two RBIs, while Cabuyban doubled, drove in a run and scored the winning run.

Grand Junction was led by Basiel Williams, who went 3-for-6 with two runs scored. Nicholas Sall homered, drove in two runs and scored three times. Michael Doerr added two RBIs, and Ryan Rifenberg doubled and drove in a run.

Stevins Spurgeon earned the win in relief for Trinidad, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing no hits. Zach Lutz took the loss for Grand Junction.

Trinidad finished with nine runs on 14 hits and four errors. Grand Junction finished with eight runs on 10 hits and two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 7, 2026

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