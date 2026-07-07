Train Robbers Double up Austin 16-8

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers defeated Austin Weirdos 16-8 on July 6, 2026 at Sam Lynn Ballpark.

Bakersfield scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, and broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning. The Train Robbers added four more runs in the sixth before the game was called for curfew after the top of the eighth.

Maxim Fullerton led Bakersfield, going 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, and four RBIs. Zach Beatty added two hits, two runs, and two RBIs, while Sean Connolly had two hits, two runs, and two RBIs. Joe Riddle drove in three runs, and Dylan Heil added two hits and two RBIs.

Austin finished with 14 hits. Michael Vivo went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk. Chris Tsouras homered and had two hits, while Alex Lopez also homered and drove in two runs. Austin scored five runs in the eighth inning before the game ended.

Nic Mirabella earned the win for Bakersfield, throwing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Bakersfield finished with 16 runs, 14 hits, and 2 errors. Austin finished with 8 runs, 14 hits, and 4 errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 7, 2026

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