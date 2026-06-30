Train Robbers Quickly Climb out of Hole to Beat Martinez

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers erased an early deficit with a relentless offensive attack, scoring in seven different innings to defeat the Martinez Sturgeon 15-5 on Monday night. Bakersfield collected 14 hits, drew 11 walks, and capitalized on Martinez pitching throughout the contest.

Martinez jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the fourth to briefly stay in front 4-3. The Train Robbers responded immediately, taking control with three runs in the fourth before adding three more in both the fifth and sixth innings. Bakersfield put the game away with another three-run eighth inning, turning a close game into a convincing victory.

Zach Beatty sparked the Train Robbers offense by going 3-for-5 with three runs scored, an RBI, a walk, and two stolen bases. Cade Fujii reached base five times, scoring three runs while driving in three despite only two official at-bats. Joe Riddle also plated three runs with a pair of hits, while Christian Alamirano collected three hits and Dylan Heil added two hits and an RBI.

Martinez finished with 13 hits in the loss, led by Michael Pavelchaks 3-for-5 performance with two runs scored. Kyle Norton added two hits and an RBI, while Jacob Connery homered and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Josh Hardamon contributed a double and an RBI as the Sturgeon outhit Bakersfield 13-14 but were unable to overcome the Train Robbers patience at the plate and timely hitting.

Brady Reinhart earned the victory for Bakersfield after working the opening innings, while Caughlin Shults was charged with the loss for Martinez. Bakersfield improved to 18-12-1 on the season, while the Sturgeon fell to 12-16.







Pecos League Stories from June 30, 2026

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