Big Seventh Lifts Train Robbers over Martinez

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 10-6 on June 30, 2026.

Martinez jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Bakersfield battled back and took control with a five-run seventh inning.

Dylan Heil delivered the big blow for Bakersfield, hitting a grand slam in the seventh inning. Heil finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Christian Altamirano added two hits and drove in a run for the Train Robbers, while Tristan Perry doubled and drove in a run.

Kyle Norton led Martinez with three hits and two RBIs. Michael Pavelchak added two hits and scored twice for the Sturgeon.

Tristan Perry earned the win for Bakersfield, throwing three innings and allowing one run while striking out two. Manny Corpas took the loss for Martinez despite allowing only one earned run over 6.2 innings.

Bakersfield improved to 19-12-1 with the win, while Martinez fell to 12-17.







Pecos League Stories from July 1, 2026

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