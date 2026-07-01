Razorback Suckers Plate 20 to Top Santa F

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 20-9 on June 30, 2026.

Santa Fe opened the scoring with a run in the first inning, but Grand Junction answered with a six- run second inning and later broke the game open with three runs in the fifth, five in the sixth, four in the seventh, and two more in the eighth.

Grand Junction finished with 20 runs on 17 hits. Easton Bryant led the Razorback Suckers by going 3- for-4 with four runs scored, a double, a triple, three RBIs, two walks, and three stolen bases.

Zain Zinicola went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Sean Becker went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, a triple, and two RBIs. Aiden Bevan added two hits and three RBIs, and CJ Pino drove in two runs off the bench.

Santa Fe collected 16 hits in the loss. Nick Tarantino led the Fuego by going 4-for-5 with an RBI, while Chris Macias went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Rickey Rivas added two hits, two runs, and two RBIs, and Alex Elliott had two hits including a double.

The Fuego scored four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 9-9, but Grand Junction responded with 11 unanswered runs over the final four innings to pull away.

Grand Junction took advantage of 12 walks and produced 18 RBIs as a team. The Razorback Suckers used a balanced offensive attack and a big second half of the game to secure the 20-9 victory.







Pecos League Stories from July 1, 2026

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