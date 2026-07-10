Razorback Suckers Walk off Trinidad 6-5

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Trinidad Triggers 6-5 on July 9, 2026.

Grand Junction carried a 5-1 lead into the eighth inning after scoring once in the first, three times in the fourth and once in the seventh. Trinidad then rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth to tie the game despite finishing with only two hits.

The Razorback Suckers answered in the bottom of the ninth, pushing across the deciding run for the walk-off victory.

Wyatt Cunningham doubled, drove in a run and scored once for Grand Junction. Ryan Rifenberg added a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

Champ Garner tripled, drove in a run and scored once, while Brandon Zanni doubled, scored and recorded an RBI. Sean Becker, Elias Fiddler and Cody Hill also collected hits for Grand Junction.

Grand Junction starting pitcher Cody Hill held Trinidad without a hit over 6 2/3 innings. He allowed one unearned run, walked six and struck out six.

Trinidad's Chris Viamonte recorded one of the team's two hits and drove in two runs. Wyatt Morgan collected the other hit and scored during the Triggers' four-run eighth-inning comeback.

Michael Acosta drew four walks and scored a run for Trinidad. Brody Rasmussen and Keaton Fisher also scored in the eighth-inning rally.

Grand Junction finished with six runs on seven hits and committed one error. Trinidad scored five runs on two hits and committed two errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 10, 2026

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