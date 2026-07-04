Razorback Suckers Walk off Tucson 11-10

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers walked off the Tucson Saguaros 11-10 on Elias Fiddlers two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Tucson led 8-5 after five innings and went back ahead 10-9 in the eighth on Gavy Perez-Torres two- run single. Grand Junction answered in the ninth when Fiddler doubled home Aiden Bevan and Ryan Rifenberg for the win.

Grand Junction finished with 11 runs on 10 hits. Michael Doerr went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Wyatt Cunningham had two hits, Basiel Williams drove in two runs, and Aiden Bevan scored twice. Zach Lutz earned the win, throwing two innings with two strikeouts.

Tucson had nine hits in the loss. Perez-Torres went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Mike Blackiston homered and drove in three runs, while Will Thomas added a two-run homer. Clayton Evans took the loss.

Final Line: Grand Junction 11 runs, 10 hits, 2 errors. Tucson 10 runs, 9 hits, 2 errors.







Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.