Football Score Favors Triggers

Published on July 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Trinidad Triggers News Release







The Trinidad Triggers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 21-14 in a high-scoring game on Thursday night.

Trinidad scored three runs in the first inning and exploded for seven runs in the third to take control. Santa Fe answered with six runs in the second and stayed within reach, but Trinidad added runs in the fifth, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to pull away.

The Triggers finished with 21 runs on 26 hits. Kelii Price went 5-for-7 with a home run, four runs scored, and three RBIs. Wyatt Morgan went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs, while Keaton Fisher added four hits, a home run, and two RBIs. Thomas Fitzpatrick and Brody Rasmussen also homered for Trinidad.

Santa Fe had 19 hits in the loss. Dily Romero went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Nick Tarantino had three hits and three RBIs, and Garrett Esposito homered and drove in a run. Terrance McGowan also homered and drove in two runs.

Final Line: Trinidad 21 runs, 26 hits, 2 errors. Santa Fe 14 runs, 19 hits, 1 error.







Pecos League Stories from July 4, 2026

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