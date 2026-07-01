Early Advantage Lifts Invaders past Alpine

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







Roswell jumped out early with two runs in the first inning, three in the second, and four more in the third to build a 9-1 lead. The Invaders added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, and another in the eighth to finish with 13 runs on 15 hits.

Alpine continued to battle back, scoring in the second, fourth, fifth, seventh, and adding three runs in the ninth, but the early Roswell lead proved too much to overcome.

Sean Moore led the Roswell offense with a huge game, going 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored, five RBIs, and three stolen bases. Christopher Martinez went 3-for-6 with three runs scored, while Xander Nabors added two hits, a double, and four RBIs. Taylor Steig also homered and drove in a run.

Ryan Torres went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double for Roswell. Carson Kirby and Jorge Carreo each drove in a run as the Invaders finished with 12 RBIs as a team.

For Alpine, Trevor Durr led the offense by going 4-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI. Michael Prisco doubled and drove in two runs, while Xavien Thompson added two RBIs. Sal Diaz also collected two hits and drove in a run.

Roswells offense produced 15 hits and took advantage of nine walks. Alpine finished with 12 hits and drew 11 walks, but left 16 runners on base.

The Invaders used their big early innings and strong offensive production to hold off the Cowboys and earn the 13-9 win.







Pecos League Stories from July 1, 2026

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