Invaders Pile up Runs in Win over Alpine Cowboys

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







Roswell Invaders defeated the Alpine Cowboys 29-11 on July 1, 2026 in Roswell.

Alpine scored 8 runs in the 2nd inning to take an early lead, but Roswell answered with 8 runs in the 3rd and continued scoring throughout the game. The Invaders added 4 runs in the 4th, 4 more in the 6th, 2 in the 7th, and 8 runs in the 8th inning.

Roswell finished with 29 runs on 18 hits. Jorge Carreo led the Invaders with 3 hits, 2 home runs, 4 runs scored, and 8 RBIs. James Harris drove in 5 runs, Xander Nabors added 4 RBIs, and Sean Moore went 3-for-6 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs. Christopher Martinez scored 5 runs and hit a home run.

Alpine totaled 11 runs on 9 hits. Sal Diaz and Zach Tallerman each homered and drove in 3 runs. Cade Labruyere had 2 hits and scored twice, while Billy Rivera drove in 2 runs.

With the win, Roswell improved to 14-13, while Alpine fell to 19-12.







Pecos League Stories from July 2, 2026

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