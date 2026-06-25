Invaders Take Down North Platte in Matinee

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







Roswell Invaders defeated North Platte 80s 20-15 on June 24, 2026.

Roswell scored 10 runs in the 3rd inning and finished with 19 hits.

North Platte scored 15 runs on 12 hits and did not commit an error.

Christopher Martinez led Roswell going 3-for-5 with 3 runs and 5 RBIs.

Taylor Steig went 4-for-4 with 2 runs and 3 RBIs.

Carson Kirby went 4-for-6 with 2 runs and 4 RBIs.

Sean Moore added 3 hits and 2 RBIs.

For North Platte, Ira Clifton went 2-for-2 with two doubles and 4 RBIs.

Cy Rushing went 3-for-5 with 2 runs and an RBI.

Ivan Santos went 2-for-6 with 2 RBIs.

Jacob Bosse earned the win for Roswell, throwing 4.1 innings in relief.

Bishop Woods took the loss for North Platte.

Final Score: Roswell Invaders 20, North Platte 80s 15.







Pecos League Stories from June 25, 2026

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